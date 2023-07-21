Ian Moore is a Seattle-based, Austin, Texas-born guitar player, singer, and songwriter. When he hits the stage he brings a new release of bright, blazing rock-n-roll that combines his legendary guitar prowess with radio-friendly songs that showcase his elastic, soul-inflected vocals. He will be performing at the historic Lobo Theater Saturday, July 22.

Standard seats are $20, a VIP front row is $25, and a four-top table is $120. Doors open at 6 p.m. show begins at 7 p.m. For more information visit loboabq.com.