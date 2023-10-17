Focusing on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, the Human Resource Management Association of New Mexico (HRMA) provides a networking space for HR professionals. On October 24, the chapter will be hosting its symposium at the Sandia Golf Club and Event Center.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include speakers, networking opportunities, a resource fair, and more. To learn more about the HRMA of New Mexico, click here.

To register for the symposium, click here. The HRMA is offering a coupon code for New Mexico Living viewers; to get the discount, type in “NMLIVING” during ticket checkout.