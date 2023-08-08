Supporting Human Resource professionals throughout the state. That’s exactly what the Human Resource Management Association does. They provide HR professionals a forum for networking, career development and job search opportunities. They are hosting a healthy wealthy and wise event coming up.

The Human Resource Management Association (HRMA) is proud to be a local affiliate chapter of the National Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and is the world’s largest HR professional society, representing 285,000 members in more than 165 countries.

Healthy, Wealthy & Wise Master Series at the Sandia Resort & Casino Golf Club on August 15, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.