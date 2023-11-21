For those who suffer from foot, leg, or back pain, good shoes can make all the difference. Z-CoiL is a company that helps people get back on their feet and relieves pain with their thoughtfully designed shoes.

Z-CoiL’s president, Andres Gallegos, explains that typical walking surfaces, like concrete and asphalt, can cause repetitive stress issues in human bodies. Z-CoiL shoes help alleviate some of that stress by simulating walking on soft, natural surfaces.

Z-CoiL shoes are designed with a spring system that reduces the impact of each step taken. The spring also helps propel the wearer forward, reducing the amount of effort needed all around to keep going.

The shoes were initially designed with runners in mind but have become a great solution for those suffering from pain in various places. Z-CoiL shoes can help alleviate the stress and pain caused by movement with elements like the pain relief coil, built-in orthotic, heel pad, and cushion.

For Black Friday, Z-CoiL is offering a discount of 25% off all of their products from November 21 through December 4. To learn more about Z-CoiL shoes and how they may be able to help you, click here.