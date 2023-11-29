Visit Albuquerque is a private, not-for-profit organization that works to stimulate economic growth for the Duke City; it is the city’s premier destination marketing organization, which means it promotes Albuquerque as a place to visit, live, and work.

Tying in social and cultural elements, Visit Albuquerque draws in visitors and ensures that their time spent in the city is meaningful in order to foster a lifelong connection. Michael Canfield, current board chair of Visit Albuquerque and president and CEO of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, says he plans to focus on recognizing the city’s ambassadors this year.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s C.R.A.V.E. program is an example of one way the organizations in Albuquerque are centering themselves around the value of hospitality. “We want to empower all of our employees to treat customers and visitors the way we want to treat them,” says Canfield.

