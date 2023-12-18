The University of New Mexico’s Valencia Campus has something to offer everyone. The two-year branch of UNM in Los Lunas has over 40 associate degree and certificate programs, with many of them even available for high schoolers.

The branch campus helps get students started on their degrees or careers, and the school’s dual credit program allows high schoolers to begin their college studies early. With programs ranging from Chicana studies to history, game design, and nursing, UNM Valencia provides a wide variety of options for its students.

For those who started but did not finish an educational path, UNM Valencia offers its Integrating Lived Experiences with Academic Dreams (ILEAD) program. The program provides students with one-on-one assistance with re-admission, registration, degree planning, financial aid, and more to help students complete their educational goals.

Registration for the school’s spring semester is open; to learn more about how to apply and get enrolled, click here. To learn more about the Valencia Campus and all that UNM offers, click here.