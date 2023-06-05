Before you send your kids out or go about your day in the sun, it’s important to remember that extreme heat causes more deaths than any other weather event. But with only a little preparation, you can enjoy the summer weather to its fullest.

What causes heat disorders? New Mexico Heat at this time of year can be brutal and can really affect young athletes explained Dr.Harkesh Arora, Internal Medicine. When people are spending soo much time outside in the heat, it leads to dehydration and it can cause death if people don’t act quickly. It’s important to understand what people can suffer during the summer.

Heat Cramps

Heat Exhaustion

Heat Strokes

Things that can help you feel better are being in a place with air conditioning, drinking water, and anything with electro lights.