With Labor Day weekend just days away, Smith’s Food and Drug has some ideas when it comes to meals for hosting. For a food that is a little spicy, a little tart, and packs in a lot of flavors, Smith’s Chef Jeff has the recipe for some spicy lemon shrimp skewers.

Ingredients

  • Deveined shrimp
  • Fish sauce
  • Lemon
  • Garlic
  • Brown sugar
  • Olive oil
  • Sriracha
  • Kosher salt

Cooking Steps

  • Make a marinade
    • Combine fish sauce, lemon juice, fresh garlic, brown sugar, olive oil, and sriracha
  • Add shrimp to marinade
  • Let sit for about one hour
  • Put shrimp on skewers
    • Place four to five shrimp on each skewer
  • Char lemon
    • Place lemon slices on the grill for two minutes per side to char
  • Grill shrimp
    • Place shrimp skewers on the grill (set to medium-high) for two to three minutes per side
  • Place grilled shrimp on top of the charred lemons
  • Season with lemon salt
    • Combine kosher salt and lemon zest
    • Top skewers with seasoning

To make this recipe at home, visit your local Smith’s to get all the ingredients and follow Chef Jeff’s instructions in the video.