With Labor Day weekend just days away, Smith’s Food and Drug has some ideas when it comes to meals for hosting. For a food that is a little spicy, a little tart, and packs in a lot of flavors, Smith’s Chef Jeff has the recipe for some spicy lemon shrimp skewers.
Ingredients
- Deveined shrimp
- Fish sauce
- Lemon
- Garlic
- Brown sugar
- Olive oil
- Sriracha
- Kosher salt
Cooking Steps
- Make a marinade
- Combine fish sauce, lemon juice, fresh garlic, brown sugar, olive oil, and sriracha
- Add shrimp to marinade
- Let sit for about one hour
- Put shrimp on skewers
- Place four to five shrimp on each skewer
- Char lemon
- Place lemon slices on the grill for two minutes per side to char
- Grill shrimp
- Place shrimp skewers on the grill (set to medium-high) for two to three minutes per side
- Place grilled shrimp on top of the charred lemons
- Season with lemon salt
- Combine kosher salt and lemon zest
- Top skewers with seasoning
To make this recipe at home, visit your local Smith’s to get all the ingredients and follow Chef Jeff’s instructions in the video.