With Labor Day weekend just days away, Smith’s Food and Drug has some ideas when it comes to meals for hosting. For a food that is a little spicy, a little tart, and packs in a lot of flavors, Smith’s Chef Jeff has the recipe for some spicy lemon shrimp skewers.

Ingredients

Deveined shrimp

Fish sauce

Lemon

Garlic

Brown sugar

Olive oil

Sriracha

Kosher salt

Cooking Steps

Make a marinade Combine fish sauce, lemon juice, fresh garlic, brown sugar, olive oil, and sriracha

Add shrimp to marinade

Let sit for about one hour

Put shrimp on skewers Place four to five shrimp on each skewer

Char lemon Place lemon slices on the grill for two minutes per side to char

Grill shrimp Place shrimp skewers on the grill (set to medium-high) for two to three minutes per side

Place grilled shrimp on top of the charred lemons

Season with lemon salt Combine kosher salt and lemon zest Top skewers with seasoning



To make this recipe at home, visit your local Smith’s to get all the ingredients and follow Chef Jeff’s instructions in the video.