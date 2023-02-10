Is it possible to make ice cream at home without an ice cream maker? It turns out that it is not only possible but easy to do. Smith’s chef, Jeff Jackson, explains how to make ice cream from scratch using the following steps:

Steps to make ice cream at home

Whip air into whipping cream until it forms stiff peaks

Combine sweetened condensed milk, salt, and vanilla extract

Add in other flavorings if desired (ie. coco powder for chocolate flavor)

Fold the mixture in with the whipped cream

Fold in any desired ingredients (ie. marshmallows or cookie crumbles)

Pour the mixture into a loaf pan

Cover with plastic

Freeze for three to four hours

