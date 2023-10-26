For those looking for something a little different during Halloween this year, Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith’s Food and Drug has a suggestion. To make “Hot Blood Cocoa,” complete with chocolate bones, follow the directions below:

*See video for full instructions

Hot Blood Cocoa

Ingredients

Whole milk

White sugar

Milk chocolate chips

Dark chocolate chips

Red gel food coloring

Spray whipped cream

Red liquid food coloring

Instructions

Whisk together whole milk and white sugar in a pot on the stove until the mixture is simmering. Stir in the milk and dark chocolate chips until they are melted and the desired chocolate taste is reached. Add in vanilla extract. Add in red gel food coloring until the desired color is reached. Whisk everything until fully combined. Top with spray whipped cream. Using a basting brush, flick red liquid food coloring onto the whipped cream.

Bloody Bone Pretzels

Ingredients

Vanilla white chocolate candy coating

Mini marshmallows

Pretzel sticks

Red liquid food coloring

Instructions

Heat vanilla white chocolate candy coating in the microwave until melted. Put a mini marshmallow on both ends of the pretzel sticks. Cover the marshmallow pretzels in the chocolate coating. Using a basting brush, flick red liquid food coloring onto the chocolate-covered pretzels.

To learn more or to purchase the ingredients for these recipes, click here.