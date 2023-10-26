For those looking for something a little different during Halloween this year, Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith’s Food and Drug has a suggestion. To make “Hot Blood Cocoa,” complete with chocolate bones, follow the directions below:
Hot Blood Cocoa
Ingredients
- Whole milk
- White sugar
- Milk chocolate chips
- Dark chocolate chips
- Red gel food coloring
- Spray whipped cream
- Red liquid food coloring
Instructions
Whisk together whole milk and white sugar in a pot on the stove until the mixture is simmering. Stir in the milk and dark chocolate chips until they are melted and the desired chocolate taste is reached. Add in vanilla extract. Add in red gel food coloring until the desired color is reached. Whisk everything until fully combined. Top with spray whipped cream. Using a basting brush, flick red liquid food coloring onto the whipped cream.
Bloody Bone Pretzels
Ingredients
- Vanilla white chocolate candy coating
- Mini marshmallows
- Pretzel sticks
- Red liquid food coloring
Instructions
Heat vanilla white chocolate candy coating in the microwave until melted. Put a mini marshmallow on both ends of the pretzel sticks. Cover the marshmallow pretzels in the chocolate coating. Using a basting brush, flick red liquid food coloring onto the chocolate-covered pretzels.
