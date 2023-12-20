If you and your family want to do something different than the traditional holiday turkey or ham, Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith’s is sharing a perfect oven-seared prime rib recipe; it is sure to have your guests fighting over the last bit.
Chef Jackson’s oven-seared prime rib
Ingredients
- Prime rib
- Salt
- Pepper
- Garlic powder
Instructions
- Set oven to 500 degrees
- Mix salt, pepper, and garlic powder
- Season prime rib with spice mixture
- Place the meat on an elevated rack on top of a baking dish
- Place it in the oven
- Bake for 15 minutes
- Lower the heat to 325 degrees
- Bake for an additional 13 minutes per pound of meat
- Check the temperature with a meat thermometer
- The temperature should be 115 degrees for rare and between 120 and 130 degrees for medium rare
- Let the roast sit for at least 30 minutes
To get all of the necessary ingredients to make this dish, click here to shop online from Smith’s or visit a Smith’s location in person.