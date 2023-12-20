If you and your family want to do something different than the traditional holiday turkey or ham, Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith’s is sharing a perfect oven-seared prime rib recipe; it is sure to have your guests fighting over the last bit.

Chef Jackson’s oven-seared prime rib

Ingredients

  • Prime rib
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Garlic powder

Instructions

  • Set oven to 500 degrees
  • Mix salt, pepper, and garlic powder
  • Season prime rib with spice mixture
  • Place the meat on an elevated rack on top of a baking dish
  • Place it in the oven
  • Bake for 15 minutes
  • Lower the heat to 325 degrees
  • Bake for an additional 13 minutes per pound of meat
  • Check the temperature with a meat thermometer
    • The temperature should be 115 degrees for rare and between 120 and 130 degrees for medium rare
  • Let the roast sit for at least 30 minutes

