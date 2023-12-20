If you and your family want to do something different than the traditional holiday turkey or ham, Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith’s is sharing a perfect oven-seared prime rib recipe; it is sure to have your guests fighting over the last bit.

Chef Jackson’s oven-seared prime rib

Ingredients

Prime rib

Salt

Pepper

Garlic powder

Instructions

Set oven to 500 degrees

Mix salt, pepper, and garlic powder

Season prime rib with spice mixture

Place the meat on an elevated rack on top of a baking dish

Place it in the oven

Bake for 15 minutes

Lower the heat to 325 degrees

Bake for an additional 13 minutes per pound of meat

Check the temperature with a meat thermometer The temperature should be 115 degrees for rare and between 120 and 130 degrees for medium rare

Let the roast sit for at least 30 minutes

