As families spend more time at home during the holidays and the number of connected devices rises, Comcast knows it has never been more important to have a smart, reliable home network. Chris Dunkeson, the area vice president of Comcast, has some tips on boosting your home internet’s performance.

Dunkeson recommends making sure that your gateway is centralized in your home and is not being blocked by furniture, walls, etc. If you have a big home, centralizing your gateway helps spread coverage throughout the entire property. Xfinity also offers internet extenders that can easily be installed to extend your home internet’s reach.

The Comcast representative also recommends turning off devices you are not using to strengthen the connection on other devices. Alongside their standard options, Comcast offers Storm-Ready WiFi; if a power outage occurs, the system will automatically kick on and keep everything online. To learn more about the company’s Storm-Ready WiFi, click here.

To learn more about all the Comcast offers or to ensure your home has the best WiFi setup possible, visit Comcast’s website or any of their in-person locations.