The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is looking for foster parents for its young kittens, puppies, and even exotic animals. As summer approaches, more and more animals are being born; this influx puts strain on both the shelter and the animals. In 2022, the department admitted 2,445 kittens and 1,666 puppies into the shelter.

Becoming a foster parent is one of the best ways to help out – giving the animals a less stressful environment and freeing up shelter space for adult animals. Foster homes are needed for both young and special-needs animals.

Fostering Tasks

Helping animals recover from illness or injury

Caring for new animal mothers and their litters

Taking care of newborn baby puppies and kittens

Providing a quality of life for elderly animals who need extra care

Bottle-feeding animals without mothers

Socializing dogs and cats who are learning good behaviors for their forever homes

Albuquerque Animal Welfare | Foster parents needed

The Animal Welfare Department’s Foster Program holds introduction classes once a month for new foster parents. The department provides all pet food and supplies; all they need are loving homes and caretakers for the animals.

The department says, “The length of time a pet spends with a foster parent depends on the requirements of the pet. This can be an intense short-term commitment, but also a very rewarding one.” To become a foster parent, you must be 18 years old and have the time and energy to take care of the animals.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or want to learn more, email AWDFoster@cabq.gov. To learn more about the fostering program, click here.