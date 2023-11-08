The New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers provide vital resources to the state’s veterans and their families. The non-profit has been making a positive impact since 2005, offering housing assistance, peer support, case management services, and more to New Mexico’s veterans.

To further its positive impact, the center is working on building its three-acre Albuquerque campus for transitional housing. The campus will provide low-income housing for veterans, support services, mental health care, and other vital resources.

The VIC offers many essential services to the nation’s veterans but needs assistance from community members to continue its beneficial work. The center is always accepting donations of goods, time, and finances. To learn more about how to help, click here.

To learn more about the New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers and the work the non-profit is doing, click here.