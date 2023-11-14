The mission of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce is to strengthen the local economy while making the voices of local businesses heard. The chamber works tirelessly to help over 700 member businesses thrive, turning Santa Fe into one of the best places to work, live, and raise a family.

The Santa Fe chamber is business-centric, supporting and advocating for local businesses. The president and CEO of the chamber, Bridget Dixson, says that most of the chamber’s members are businesses with fewer than ten employees.

The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce was established around 120 years ago and represents every sector of business within the community. On Monday, January 29, the chamber will be hosting its annual legislative reception.

To learn more about the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, click here.