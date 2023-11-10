KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids is making a difference in the lives of underprivileged children in Albuquerque. The program visits one Title I school at a time and gives every child a brand-new pair of shoes.

Thanks to the corporate sponsors and generous donations from the community, KRQE Cares is able to continue its impactful work throughout the community. One of KRQE Cares’ sponsors is Molina Healthcare; the Molina Cares Accord works with organizations throughout the country to make a positive impact. The help from sponsorships like the one from Molina Healthcare gives programs like KRQE Cares the resources they need to continue their impactful efforts.

For those who would like to contribute to the effort, there are many ways to donate. KRQE Cares works with the Assistance League of Albuquerque to make Shoes for Kids possible. To donate online, click the link below. Donations can also be made via a phone call during a KRQE Cares phone bank.