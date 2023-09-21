Helping others is a mission that two-time breast cancer survivor Doctor Michelle Bean strives toward every day. One of the ways she accomplishes her goal is through PINK “ME,” a breast cancer non-profit that she founded.

The name of the non-profit stands for “Provide Information, Networking, and Knowledge” and “My Experience.” PINK “ME” just celebrated its third anniversary of providing support and community to women battling breast cancer.

The organization offers various forms of support to community members. Its “Connected by Cells” program offers a sense of community through texts, calls, or emails so those battling cancer do not have to face the situation alone.

The organization has a few events coming up to raise awareness surrounding breast cancer. On Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the non-profit is hosting its “Mammograms Matter” event at the Xray Associates location on Jefferson. “Mammograms Matter” will occur a few more times before the end of the year; to check out when PINK “ME” events are, click here.