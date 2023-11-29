The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs has several events going on around the state that are keeping holiday traditions alive. As an added benefit to the entertainment, all of the costs for the holiday events go back into the preservation of the state’s historic sites.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Winter Letters Farolito Tour will take place at Bosque Redondo Memorial. The interactive event allows attendees to explore the site’s history while taking in the glowing farolitos. Tickets to the event cost $7 and are free to children under 16 and Tribal members.

The following weekend, on Dec. 8 and 9, the Lights of Gisewa event will be held. For the weekend, the historic ruins of the Gisewa Pueblo are lit up by farolitos, and the tours are accompanied by dancer performances, bonfires, drummers, vendors, and more. Tickets are sold in time slots, cost $20 for adults and $10 for children, and can be purchased at this link.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the Los Luceros Historic Site will be all decked out for the Light of Los Luceros event. With farolitos, luminarias, and Christmas lights lining the walking paths, visitors can engage with local vendors, selling art and food. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 16 and younger; to purchase tickets, click here.

To learn more about the historic events coming up in New Mexico, click here.