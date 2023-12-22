Holding a strong commitment to those around them, M’tucci’s is as dedicated to what they create in the kitchens as they are to supporting their employees and the community as a whole. M’tucci’s offers an array of benefits and programs to lift up those around them.

One of the services M’tucci’s offers is its M’tutoring program. Through the initiative, M’tucci’s employees can get up to two hours per week of free tutoring for their children. Alongside the tutoring effort, M’tucci’s works with APS Transitions and the Rio Rancho culinary program to teach high school students how to cook and work in the restaurant industry. As a part of its initiatives, M’tucci’s also works with those who have developmental disabilities, often offering them positions working in M’tucci’s restaurants.

M’tucci’s provides great benefits to its employees as well. Things like four-day work weeks and health insurance are ways that M’tucci’s invests in and gives back to its employees. To learn more about M’tucci’s and all the ways that they give back to the community, click here.