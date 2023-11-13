Molina Healthcare provides healthcare services throughout New Mexico under the Medicaid and Medicare programs. The healthcare company has announced its partnership with Cooking with Kids.

The MolinaCares for Families program supports Cooking with Kids’ efforts to get children involved in the kitchen. This support has helped Cooking with Kids launch its “Big Little Project.”

The Big Little Project website provides free resources like lesson plans, recipes, videos, and more to get New Mexico children involved in cooking. This helps kids get hands-on experience with food and encourages a healthy lifestyle.

Local Chef Marc Quiñones has been working with Cooking with Kids for years and enjoys working with his son, Journey, in the kitchen. The chef visits local schools to engage children in the process of cooking.

