Protecting what’s most valuable to you starts with making sure the roof over you and your family’s heads is in great shape. Roof maintenance is crucial for the longevity of your roof and the folks at Fix my Roof LLC are committed to ensuring your home’s roof is always intact.

They have been in business in New Mexico for ten years, with bringing silicone roof restoration. Now everyone is using silicone because gravel just causes problems because people don’t know what is under the gravel. A local company that knows what the residents in New Mexico need because they experience the same climate. What people don’t understand is that the hard wind that New Mexico has been experiencing is also hard on your roof, they ask for you to contact them quickly so they can go and see how they can help you.

Call now for a free, no-obligation roof estimate, one of our techs will assess your unique roofing needs and provide you with a quote at 505-225-1249.