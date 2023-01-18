ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting a business is not an easy task and according to U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics data, about a fifth of all startups usually don’t survive past a year of operation. WalletHub, a financial website, recently released a study listing the “2023’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business.” According to the study, New Mexico ranked No. 30.

WalletHub compared 50 states across three key dimensions: Business Environment, Acess to Resources, and Business Costs. They then used those dimensions using 27 metrics to determine which state is the best to grow an enterprise.

New Mexico also ranked No. 33 for the business environment, No. 46 for access to resources, and No. 14 for business costs.

Top Ten Best States to Start a Business: