ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to the best and worst states to raise a family, New Mexico ranks low on the list according to a recent WalletHub report. New Mexico ranks No. 49 overall based on criteria like health, safety, family fun, education, child care, affordability, and socioeconomic.

WalletHub compared the states across 51 key indicators of family-friendliness. The data set ranges from the median annual family income and affordable houses, according to their studies.

According to the WalletHub analysis, New Mexico also ranked No. 35 for family fun, No. 43 for health and safety, No. 50 for education and child care, No. 47 for affordability, and No. 47 for socioeconomic.

The leading states were Massachusetts at No. 1, Minnesota at No. 2, and New York at No. 3. New Mexico’s neighboring states landed at; Utah at No. 15, Colorado at No. 20, Texas at No. 26 and Arizona at No. 41

