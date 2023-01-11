ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every year people make New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier or work out. However, a recent WalletHub study shows that 80% to 91% of people fail to keep their resolutions each year.

WalletHub compared 100 big U.S. cities based on 36 key indicators of having an active lifestyle. The data they collected ranged from the average monthly fitness-club fee to bike scores and physical activities. It also focused on two key dimensions, “Budget & Participation” and “Sports & Outdoors.” Albuquerque fell right in the middle of the list at No. 50. It also ranked at No. 34 for Budget & Participation and No. 55 at Sports and Outdoors.

Best & Worst Cities for Active Lifestyles:

Honolulu, HI San Francisco, CA New York, NY Chicago, IL Las Vegas, NV Cincinnati, OH San Diego, CA Madison, WI Denver, CO Atlanta, GA

Another WalletHub study noted that location may be setting people up to fail when it comes to keeping their New Year’s resolutions. According to the survey, Seattle, San Francisco and Scottsdale, Ariz., are the most likely to keep their New Year’s resolutions. Two New Mexico cities were on the ranked list. Albuquerque ranked No. 52 and Las Cruces ranked No. 144.