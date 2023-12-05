Comprehensive Integrated Care is a practice made up of a team of interventional radiologists, vein specialists, podiatrists, and many others. One of the ways the practice’s doctors work together to get their patients the best care is through interventional radiology (IR).

Using images and catheters, specialists are able to see into their patient’s arteries and veins without the use of scalpels or stitches. The minimally invasive approach allows for lower risk, shorter recovery times, and often better outcomes than with surgery.

The doctors at Comprehensive Integrated Care can use IR to treat peripheral artery disease, enlarged prostates, veins, uterine fibroids, liver tumors, and more. To learn more about Comprehensive Integrated Care and how they can help you, click here.