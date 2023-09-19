Xfinity by Comcast is one of the nation’s largest video, internet, and phone providers; in addition to those services, Comcast also offers mobile wireless, home security, and automation services. As one of the state’s largest providers, Comcast focuses on giving back to the community and has invested over $13.5 million to support New Mexico organizations and nonprofits.

As part of Comcast’s efforts to support and uplift New Mexicans, the company has equipped over 50 locations in the state with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones.” These spots provide internet access on the go so that underserved families can find locations with connectivity. This program allows those who may not have reliable internet, for a variety of reasons, to get online access when needed for work, school, etc.

Not only is Comcast providing “Lift Zones” for New Mexicans, but its affordable options allow community members to get internet access at a variety of price points. Comcast’s Internet Essentials program provides internet starting at just $9.95 per month.

Going even beyond that, the company’s Affordable Connectivity Program allows eligible households to receive funds monthly to help pay for their home internet service; this federal service provides up to $30 off home internet every month, so when the Affordable Connectivity Program is paired with Comcast’s Internet Essentials option, internet access can be provided at no cost.

To find the closest “Lift Zone,” click this link; to learn more about Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, click here; to learn more about the Affordable Connectivity Program, click here.