Veterans Day is coming up on Saturday, and AARP New Mexico is taking things a step further to make sure that those who protected the country are protected themselves. Associate State Director for AARP New Mexico Gary Williams wants to warn veterans of fraud and other scams to be aware of.

According to AARP, veterans, active-duty service members, and their family members are nearly 40% more likely to lose money to scams and fraud. Factors such as higher wage earning and the ability to get a pension are what make this population group so much more susceptible than others to being targeted for scams.

One of the common scams AARP wants to warn community members of is a benefits scam. Scammers will call and offer to increase the benefits of veterans while actually stealing personal information. Another scam often includes talk of medical devices, where scammers offer to get veterans medical equipment at a reduced rate.

To protect community members from scams, AARP works to connect veterans to services like the PACT Act. To learn more about how AARP can protect veterans from falling victim to fraud, visit AARP’s website at this link.