A Peaceful Habitation is a Christian ministry that aims to facilitate the successful re-entry of former prison inmates back into society. The ministry provides resources, training, referrals, and more for justice-involved or marginalized individuals as they transition into the next chapter of their lives.

Barbara Jackson is a participant in A Peaceful Habitation’s program and explains how the ministry helped change her life for the better. After spending 25 years in prison, Jackson says she felt lost as to where to go and what to do. She found A Peaceful Habitation when looking for a Christ-centered way to get help.

Jackson explains that getting out of prison was a scary experience, but A Peaceful Habitation helped her reintegrate into society and reconnect with her family. To learn more about A Peaceful Habitation and how the group can help, click here or call (505) 267-5090.