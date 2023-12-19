“Our slogan is more workout, less time.” And if you have ever done a workout at HOTWORX, you know exactly what that means. “HOTWORX is a 24-hour infrared fitness studio,” said Lisa Gelinas, a HOTWORX franchise owner right here in the Duke City, “we have everything from isometrics and HIIT workouts.”

With over 550 locations in the U.S., HOTWORX is a rapidly expanding fitness experience where members exercise in a sauna that can reach up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit. “Research and studies show that your body warms up quicker and you have exposure to where your blood vessels are being dilated to a point that it’s similar to a nitric oxide type of situation in the body because the blood vessels expanded in the heat,” said Gelinas.

HOTWORX offers nearly a dozen 30-minute isometric workouts including hot pilates, hot bands, hot buns, and more. HOTWORKX will be adding a hot stretch option to their class lineup beginning December 27th. They also do 15-minute HIIT workouts in the form of what they call Cycle, Blast, and Thunder.

“So, Blast is our total body Keiser bike. It’s no joke. It has good resistance. I describe it as an elliptical workout, with the upper body, with the lower body but with a seat,” said Gelinas, “and then we have our cycles. And then we have Thunder, which is our patented rower by HOTWORX. Pattonted rower has independent handles, independent water wheels, not the traditional bar rower.”

Gelinas does add that all of the sauna temperatures can be adjusted by the members. They say that because of the aerobic exercise taking place within the saunas, not to go over 130 degrees.

“There’s virtual instructors in every sauna,” said Gelinas, “three instructors and we allow three people in each sauna.”

HOTWORX also has an airconditioned training section of their studio that they call their FX Zone.

“We do have our weights, our dumbbells, our Nautilus cable machine, TRX, we have a throw-down rack. You can do some pull-ups. A tricep bar and then we have our battle ropes as well,” said Gelinas.

Gelinas said that HOTWORX clientele is everyone, but they do prefer 18 and over.

“When a member signs up, we have an app. And that app is designated for that specific person and that’s where you can schedule the saunas,” said Gelinas.

Gelinas said the first session at HOTWORX is always free and she is encouraging everyone to come and give HOTWORX a try.