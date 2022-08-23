Hotel Andaluz‘s restaurant Mas puts the emphasis on promoting local products from food to plating. Executive Chef Marc Quinones and Lead Cook Richard Powdrell stopped by to talk about their engagement with local producers.

Mas uses as many local products as possible including the plating: “all our specials right now go out on local pottery,” said Quinones. This collaboration with local businesses can lead to having “the same exact dish plated two separate ways” simply because Mas makes a point of “featuring local artists,” added Quinones. He and Powdrell also prepared their sticky pork ribs from Albuquerque’s Sweet Mercy Farms, highlighting again local products.

Reservations at Mas are highly recommended by Quinones.

