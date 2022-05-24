They offer a dining experience like no other, located inside the Hotel Andaluz. Mas Tapas Y Vino offers an award-winning restaurant experience, one taste of their food will offer an experience.

They work to keep products local and carefully craft dishes to make something truly special for their guests. Chef Marc Quinones stopped by to show off their latest menu item. The Carne Asada Bao Bun dish. Watch as he puts it together. Mas Tapas Y Vino is holding the Wine Classic dinner on June 4.

To get a chance to try one of these dishes and experience a unique spot, visit hotelandaluz.com/mas-tapas-y-vino/.