The Hotel Andaluz features one of the finest restaurants in town: Mas, Tapas y Vino. The restaurant takes pride in preparing authentic food recipes with local ingredients. Executive Chef Marc Quinones and Kitchen Manager Gabriel Perez stopped by to guide us through the preparation process, and also cook one of their iconic dishes.

Getting these dishes ready for service requires a lot of hard work and Perez gets there as early as 8 a.m. to make sure their food is “awesome,” he says. “I go there bright and early, I get some of the big stuff done. Right before the line gets opened up I make sure that the sauces are on point and taste good,” he added.

Quinones also emphasized the importance of communication between all the chefs in the kitchen. “It’s all about communication,” he said.

