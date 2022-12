Hooks and the Huckleberries are a local country rock and soul music band. Already gaining fame around New Mexico and in neighboring states, they are known for songs like “Sandia Sunrise” and “Pay No Mind.” Hooks and the Huckleberries played their song “So Far Gone” on New Mexico Living. For more information, you can visit hooksandthehuckleberries.com and keep up with them on Instagram and Facebook.

Members of the band: