Chef Andrew Bustos visited New Mexico Living to cook up shrimp pasta and a B.E.L.T breakfast sandwich. Chef Bustos invites the community for an upcoming food drive, that’s going above and beyond in Duke City.
Hometown Heroez will be hosting its re-opening after its store had previously burned down. They are accepting donations for the Queen of Heaven Food Drive. This will take place Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m.
Shrimp Pasta:
- Zucchini Squash
- Bell Pepper
- Onion
- Roasted Garlic Shrimp
- White Wine
- Parmesan Cheese
B.E.L.T Breakfast Sandwich
- Bacon,
- lettuce,
- tomato,
- avocado, and
- egg
- served on toasted sourdough bread