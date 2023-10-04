HOLMANS USA began in 1955 and has evolved to become a major reseller in Albuquerque. The company will take part in the INTERFACE Albuquerque 2023 conference on Thursday, October 5.

Selling hardware, software, and solutions, the company has built strong relationships in the state of New Mexico. As a partner with the NM Cancer Center Foundation, Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation, and many others, HOLMANS is always working to make a positive impact on the community.

The conference will provide attendees with a chance to meet local experts and organizations that can educate, advise, and connect community members with resources. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Albuquerque Marriot Pyramid North.

The conference is geared toward IT professionals, but anyone is welcome to attend. To learn more about the event, click here.