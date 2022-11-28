With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday travel planning is in full swing -and the clock is ticking.

Before the busiest travel season gets the best of you, travel expert and author of “Everywhere for Nothing,” Meggan Kaiser, has some cost-saving tips to make the most of the season.

Kaiser says, “pack your patience.” Holidays, in general, can be hectic and stress-inducing. Add peak travel times, and it can become a downright nightmare. She suggests considering a road trip or booking a red-eye flight to avoid airport headaches.

Once you reach your destination, Kaiser suggests one of the many Wyndham Hotels available across the country. These include Days Inn, La Quinta, and Super 8 properties. Staying here could save you time and money with free breakfast, free rewards points, and more. Details can be found online at WyndhamHotels.com.

And while you’re on the road, keep your phones and devices charged and protected with Otterbox’s all-new lineup of products. Available for both iOS and Android devices, they’ve got everyone covered.

For more tips and information, visit TipsOnTV.com.