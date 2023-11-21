The holidays can be a wonderful time to travel, but they can also be a financially challenging season. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore has some savvy booking hacks that can help you get more for your money on your next hotel stay.

Tornatore’s first tip is to look for value-added packages or stay-longer incentives. Many hotels offer packages including food and beverage credits, attraction passes, spa discounts, and more, and sometimes, you can save more by staying longer with discounts for multiple-night stays.

The second tip is to look into loyalty programs before you book. Programs like Marriott Bonvoy can give guests access to member rates and help you earn points toward future travel.

The expert’s final tip is to take advantage of seasonal sales. Many brands have cyber sales going on, which allow you to book now and save on future travel. Marriott’s cyber sale is going on until Tuesday, November 28. To learn more, visit marriott.com.