Audiences have been craving live performances for more than a year, and as New Mexico prepares to fully reopen, theater companies are getting ready as well. This includes Hold the Applause Productions, a nonprofit that has been producing works for more than 8 years in the metro. Jesse Miller, who is directing the company’s latest production of the “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” discusses the upcoming production and what audiences can expect.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” runs from July 9-11 and 16-18 at 7 p.m. Hold the Applause’s performance space is located near ABQ Uptown and holds an audience about 70. Seating is first-come, first-serve. The production is rated PG-13 for language and some adult content. If you want more information, email Miller at jesse@hapabq.org.