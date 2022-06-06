Putting community first. The Hispano Philanthropic Society works constantly to promote Hispanic leadership in philanthropy with recognition, engagement, and development.

They work with multiple local organizations and groups to advance their mission and promote the community. They work to lift up Hispanic leaders throughout the state, as well as showcase the work they do, and offer pathways to success for individuals. The society works with a variety of Hispanic organizations to provide grants as well. For more information, visit uwcnm.org/hispano-philanthropic-society/.