It’s a low-rider show like no other. Each year Joe Romero and his team put on a Car Super Show that not only showcases the artistry and mechanics of low riders but also highlights the unique cultural role they play in our state.

For Joe Romero, low riding and his love of cars started when he was just a kid.

“I remember being probably about five…four, five, six years old and seeing guys out there working on their cars. Growing up, I saw my dad always working on cars real mechanically, hands-on, with his hands dirty, and that was always the definition of a man, to me. Anybody who could get their hands dirty and just work.”

From that young age, you could say his future with low riders was cemented. “My first low rider was a little mini truck,” says Romero.

From then on, he has gone on to not only build, restore, and envision some of the best low riders around, but now, as the president of Artemis Productions, he brings a low rider super show here to the Duke City. It is unlike anything else the city sees.

“The biggest dream was to give people here in New Mexico an opportunity to experience a low rider show that’s equivalent to a mini–Las Vegas show with high-quality caliber cars,” Romero said. And from that, the Lowrider Albuquerque Super Show came to be.

It’s an event that caught the eye of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce Convention and Tourism Department. “We are so excited because this year we are doing a lot of different things to really promote the culture here in New Mexico. Specifically, in the Native American and Hispanic markets, and it starts with highlighting a show like the Artemis Car Show,” says Roberta Ricci, the Chief Experience Officer for the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

While low-rider shows may not be an entirely new concept, for Romero, he believes his show showcases more than just cars.

“Our show here in New Mexico, it differs from all the other shows. Number one, because our culture is so deep. When you go to Espanola and Santa Fe, it’s very very deep-rooted. It comes from families and generations that have been passed on,” Romero says, “so when you see our low riders compared to other low riders, we have a lot of themes, of religious themes. And when you experience our show, you get our red/green chile, all of our culture stuff that people don’t get to experience at other events.”

It’s events like this that continue to highlight New Mexico as a destination space, bringing people from all over the world. “Tourism brings in millions of dollars to our state and we use that to help promote our state, help uplift it. So, it’s really important for our convention and tourism department to be able to bring people from outside New Mexico to experience our culture,” Ricci said.

The Lowrider Albuquerque Super Show is Sunday, June 4th, 2023, at the Albuquerque Convention Center, from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. It’s a family-friendly event that will not only feature cars but also live music, food trucks, and more.

“Coming to a low rider show, I would say is like Skittles, meaning Skittles, it’s real colorful. There are some of them you like and some of them you don’t like, but it’s okay. Why? Because we just talked about, it’s an art and art is in the eye of the beholder,” Romero says.

“I think the more we can learn about what goes into these cars the more respect we can have for the industry itself. So, I think people can just enjoy learning a lot more about the artists, the drivers, and the cars,” says Ricci.

Visit www.newmexicosupershow.com to purchase tickets.