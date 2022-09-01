The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is involved in a bunch of events this month. Chief Operating Officer Shannon Jacques stopped by to talk about these upcoming events.

The Hispano Chamber of Commerce holds these events to support new and existing businesses. “These ambassadors are the most active and great group of business owners and community leaders that come together to support new businesses and existing businesses as well, so we are going to celebrate them,” said Jacques.

Over 15 events will be held by the chamber this month. For the full schedule, click here.