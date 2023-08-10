The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce Women in Business program is inviting the community to come out for an fun evening with the “Women’s Wine Down” event.



The AHCC Women in Business Program invites the public for an evening of discussions, laughter, and great company. It’s a perfect opportunity to unwind, in a supportive and welcoming environment. Women’s Wine Down will be September 8th at Hotel Andaluz from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Registration is required: $25 for Members and $35 for Non-Members. Register here.



