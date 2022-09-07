We are a little more than a week away from the beginning of Hispanic Heritage month, and the New Mexico Heritage committee is gearing up to celebrate. Hispanic Heritage Month starts September 15 through October 15th. This year the national theme is Unidos, which is inclusivity for a stronger nation.

Some of the events that the community can look forward to are, Thursday, September 8th they will have a Hispanic Heritage Kickoff event, which will be in downtown Old Town. They will also have A State Fair Parade happening on September 10th, Closing Hispanic Heritage month with a major event at the State Fair on September 16th. For more information visit their website.