The Women’s World Cup kicks off this week as Team USA looks to win the prestigious tournament for the 3rd straight time. The National Hispanic Cultural Center is providing a fun way to take in all the sights and sounds the world cup has to offer, with a series of watch parties around town.

Starting with the first game on July 21, doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Hispanic Cultural Center. There will be food trucks, vendors, nonprofit organizations, and different activities for the whole family to enjoy. There will be a lot of women own vendors to match the women’s cups. New Mexico United will also be out there with some of their players, signing autographs and just enjoying the game with the rest of the community.

July Games: