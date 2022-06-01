ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A few months ago, we sat down with HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School to talk about their new partnership which centers around growing awareness of the needs of the surrounding community. They have a very special bloom garden project, spearheaded by students.

HHC has been a part of the New Mexico community since the store’s beginning. Having “A Tool for Every Trade” has been a key focus for the business and community outreach is one of those tools. More information on the Wilson Bloom’s Garden event is on the HHC website.