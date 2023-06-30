Providing tangible resources for our first responders, front-line medical personnel, active military, veterans, and their families. That is the work that ‘Hero 2 Hero’ does. They are a local non-profit, specializing in promoting mental health awareness, treatment, and suicide prevention for the groups named above. Hoping to offer real help while working to eliminate the stigma that surrounds asking for assistance.

Hero 2 Hero started in 2019, Carlos Trujillo was a former firefighter for the city, and one of his colleagues ended his own life. They want to remind not just first responders but everyone that there are resources out there. Being able to provide resources, support, tangible coping skills, and education to the Heroes and their families is the mission of Hero 2 Hero.

They want to invite the community to come out to their third Annual Hero 2 Hero Golf Tournament fundraiser on July 29 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. At Warriors Golf Club, 1301 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM 87004.

For more information visit hero2hero.org.