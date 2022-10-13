Animal Welfare provides helpful tips and free straw bedding to keep pets warm this winter. As the temperatures drop, we break out the blankets and coats to stay warm. But we also need to keep in mind that our pets also need to be properly cared for.

This is an important topic because we stress a lot during the summer about leaving our pets in hot cars and ensuring they have plenty of water. But on the flip side, making sure their warm in the winter is just as important. Animal Welfare is giving out ‘free straw’ to put in the dog houses. That serves as an insulator to put in dog houses. It retains the animal heat and lets the moisture evaporate.

Places to pick up the free straw:

East Side: 8920 Lomas Blvd

West Side: 11800 Sunset Gardens

Bernalillo County Animal Care Center

More helpful tips for pet owners to keep their furry friends protected during the winter months:

Check your companion animal’s water bowl frequently for freezing. Consider purchasing a heater. Glass and ceramic dishes will crack and break when the water freezes.

Companion animals kept primarily outdoors, especially in cold weather, may require more food than other animals. Provide additional food to animals who spend a lot of time outside.

Don’t leave an animal in a closed car in the winter. A car becomes a refrigerator, and the temperature can be just as deadly as those in the summer.

Keep anti-freeze away from any animal or child’s reach. Both are attracted by its sweet taste and ethylene glycol is highly poisonous.

Be aware if your animal has walked on salted or de-iced surfaces. They will lick their paws and the substances are toxic. Rinse their paws in warm water.

Check your animal’s paws for balls of ice or snow that have formed between their pads. Rinse with warm water to remove.

Be aware that cats and wildlife left outside will seek the warmth and protection of a car’s engine. Bang on the hood or honk the horn before starting the engine. Please don’t leave a cat or dog out in cold temperatures.

The consequence could cost its life. For more helpful tips to keep your pets warm this winter visit our website cabq.gov.