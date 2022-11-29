Bringing the joy of Christmas to life for children who need it the most. Every year the Toys for Tots campaign works tirelessly to ensure no child goes without a gift under the Christmas tree.

The goal of this important campaign can’t be accomplished without the generous help of the community. When you donate $20, they are able to buy three toys. On December 16 they will be having something they call ‘the final push’, which will be held at their warehouse located by tramway and central. They will be out there all-day collecting toys. The radio station will also be out there, giving out giveaways.

When people donate, it gives a kid living in poverty at least one toy to open on Christmas morning. Paul Caputo, with Toys for Tots volunteer, explained how he understands the cost of living has gone up and that is why it’s crucial to help those families who will have it hard this holiday season. For more information about the event or how you can donate, visit their website.