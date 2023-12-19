Mozzy Dee is a local singer who has been nominated for the Ameripolitan Awards’ Rockabilly Female of the Year. This is the artist’s second time being nominated for the award, and now, she needs the community’s help to win the official title.

The Ameripolitan Awards serve to bolster the connection between musicians and their fans, creating a platform where musicians can be recognized for their originality and talent. The awards were created by Dale Watson in Austin, Texas, to support artists in the Honky Tonk, Western Swing, Rockabilly, and Outlaw genres; 2024 will be the 10th year of the awards.

As the only artist from New Mexico in this year’s nominations, Mozzy Dee is doing her part to represent the Land of Enchantment with her rock and soul style. Influenced by musicians like Etta James, Patsy Cline, Barbara Lynn, Ruth Brown, and Carl Perkins, the singer’s style combines retro and modern tastes seamlessly.

Voting is open for the 2024 awards; to vote for Mozzy Dee, click here. To check out Mozzy Dee’s music, click here.