Making sure every child feels special is what the Toys for Tots program aims to do. The Toys for Tots program hands out brand-new toys to children who may otherwise not have anything to open on Christmas morning. The US Marine Corps also founded the program.

The program has been around for 75 years, and the Christmas spirit is already here in Albuquerque. They are currently 40% to their goal, and they are asking the community to help. Paul Caputo, with Toys for Tots, understands that times are hard right now. He is asking the community to donate toys or money that they would usually spend on lunch to benefit a child.

Caputo also wants to remind people that there are other ways to donate by visiting their webpage albuquerque-nm.toysfortots.org.